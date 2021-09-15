Parachute Has Just Gotten Into the Furniture Game — and It's Good

Big news: The minds behind your favorite linens have finally expanded into furniture. Beginning today, Parachute will be introducing shoppers to its meticulously designed and expertly crafted bed frames, a new endeavor for the fan-favorite brand. What once started as a small collection of linens sold from the brand founder Ariel Kaye's apartment has quickly become a home-design sensation, with a constantly selling out online store and 12 brick and mortar locations.
Kaye and her team are looking to expand upon their success with the new furniture line, marrying their love of comfort with the California aesthetic.
The new launch will feature three bed frames inspired by California landscapes, from Laurel Canyon to the dunes of the Mojave. Each piece is handmade for comfort, with fully padded hardwood frames, reinforced joinery, and tailored upholstery. Pieces range in price from $1,800 to $3,050, with optional footboards available on two of the bed frames.
Ready to explore their newest line? Scroll down to check out the three, made-in-the-USA bed frames to add to your bedroom ASAP. (If Parachute's past success is indicative of what's to come for this launch, we're anticipating a quick sell-out and waitlist.)
This slit-back frame is perfect for the couple that likes to linger in bed … as well as be clear which side belongs to whom.
The soft curves of this frame are reflective of the designer's inspiration: the sunrise of Venice Beach. This frame can include an optional footboard.
The curves of Laurel Canyon inspired this frame, which hugs the mattress for the ultimate tucked-in feel. Add the optional footboard for extra comfort.
Kaelin Dodge is a writer/editor based out of Los Angeles, California.