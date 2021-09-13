Justina Blakeney Is Showing Us a Different Side of Fall Decor

While we love seasonal decor, we honestly fall into a trap of repeating the same look sometimes. Thankfully, there are plenty of talented designers out there who know a thing or two about bringing a fresh take to fall classics.

Take, for example, Justina Blakeney. The designer's new Opalhouse collection, released this summer, was a fan favorite and now its debuted a fall collection with everything from tableware to furniture to ​chic​ pumpkins.

"We designed this collection with the intention of bringing warmth and comfort to every corner of your home to invite in the fall cozies!" Blakeney said in an Instagram post on the collection.

Browse through some of our faves below and see the complete collection here.

