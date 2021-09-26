13 Hosting Essentials You Need for Your Fall Festivities

Are you throwing a festive Halloween party? How about an intimate fall gathering? Or an elegant autumnal soirée? If you answered ​yes​ to any of these questions, you're going to need some seasonal hosting essentials for your event. From a pumpkin punch bowl and Jack-o-lantern carving tools to orange ceramic dinnerware and amber-hued glasses, these are the fall accessories that will upgrade your next shindig.

Mix up your favorite batch drink to fill this gold-stemmed pumpkin punch bowl and matching gold-rimmed cups set. It's playful yet sophisticated, which means you can use it while decked out in a Halloween costume or dressed to the nines for a refined fall evening.

Orange is the unofficial color of fall, so this ceramic dinnerware set is all but destined for a joyous autumnal meal. Crafted in a small studio in the Bronx, each dishwasher-safe piece is hand thrown, trimmed, glazed, and fired by the same person.

Your Halloween guests may just want some whiskey neat. Decant your best bottle in this mouth-blown skull glass for a chilling display.

Cook your famous stew in this stunning enameled cast iron cocotte and move it seamlessly from stove to table. Both the vessel and its contents are bound to steal the show.

Whimsical illustrations of autumnal bounty cover these darling side plates. Choose from artist Inslee Fariss's images of turkeys, owls, gourds, and foxes with a cornucopia — or snag one of each.

Stackable and beautifully amber-hued, these glasses are ideal for sipping a spiced cocktail garnished with cinnamon sticks. Yes, they work for water, too — but they truly shine when filled with a fall-flavored liquid.

Fête fall nature with these cute, lifelike pinecone candles. They'll add some autumnal oomph to any tabletop vignette.

Whip up an autumnal charcuterie board with these harvest-inspired cheese knives. The leaf, acorn, and pumpkin figurines on the handles are too precious not to buy.

If you're serving a roast, this tree motif carving board is a must-have. The artful engraving in the walnut isn't just a subtle nod to the season — it also cleverly funnels juices from the meat into the moat for easy collection.

Arrange a candy display or serve a side dish on this festive ghost platter that's guaranteed to spark joy — not frighten guests. Feel free to throw it in the dishwasher when you're done.

Pour out drinks in style with this orange striped pitcher that works perfectly for both a wild Halloween bash and a classy fall evening. Fill it with a blood-red punch for the October 31 holiday or apple cider for an elevated autumnal celebration.

Season your food with these seasonal ceramic salt and pepper shakers that double as tabletop decor. The set of four ensures that both ends of the table will be well-seasoned.

What's a Halloween party without some Jack-o-lantern carving? Grab a few of these handy knife sets so guests can easily scoop out pumpkin guts and cut their desired spooky designs.