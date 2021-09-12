What People Would Sacrifice to Own a Home, According to a New Study

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

If home ownership is on your life to-do list, you've likely thought about what you can do to prepare. After all, buying a home takes a lot of planning, especially when it comes to saving cash. But let's say you could become a homeowner sooner if you gave up something for an entire year. Would you do it? And if so, what would you forgo?

To find out where folks stand on this matter, Cinch Home Services, a home warranty company, asked 1,019 people that exact question. The individuals surveyed, who had an average age of 34 years old, are currently not homeowners.

According to the survey, "85% of respondents said they would be willing to make some sacrifices in order to fulfill their dream of owning a home." Of these respondents, more than half — 53.3% — said they'd give up drinking alcohol for a year if it meant they could own a home. Next on the list is vacations, with 52.5% saying they'd skip trips for a year in order to achieve home ownership.

In total, there are 22 lifestyle sacrifices on the list. Interestingly, "having kids" is high on the list (ninth), which might reflect how more people are choosing to go child-free nowadays. In fact, according to the study, "millennials were the most likely to say they'd choose their dream home over having kids."

What are people not willing to sacrifice for home ownership?

Toward the end of the list, the sacrifices become more extreme, with less people saying they'd give up things like "three hours of sleep every night" and "seeing family" in order to own a home. Even less people said they'd forgo their relationship for home ownership. This sacrifice came in second to the last, with the last one being "none of these."

