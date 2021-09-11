Costco Brought Back an Iconic Fall Pie at an Amazing Price

If there's one ingredient we look forward to consuming every fall season, it's pumpkin. Whether that gourd is in a cake, muffins, cupcakes, a coffee drink, pasta dish, or any other food and beverage you can think of, we want in. This is especially the case with pumpkin pie, a classic dessert that immediately makes us feel all warm and cozy inside.

Fortunately, Costco knows exactly what we mean because the grocery chain just brought back its iconic pumpkin pie. According to @costcodeals on Instagram, the 58-ounce autumn bakery item is officially back in stock for $5.99. That's over 3.5 pounds of pie for only $5.99, which is an insanely good deal you'll want to stock up on (because yes, you can freeze the pie and save it for holiday gatherings!).

According to The Daily Meal, since 1987, the Costco pumpkin pie has been made using a family recipe from Sue McConnaha, the vice president of Costco's bakery operations. It features pie dough that that is made in house and pumpkin that has been cooked twice to ensure that it's as pumpkin-y as possible.

Can you make the Costco pumpkin pie at home?

While the exact McConnaha family recipe for Costco's pumpkin pie is kept secret, many food bloggers have attempted to recreate the dish. One with 153 reviews and almost five stars is from Savor the Best. The recipe is called Copycat Costco Pumpkin Pie and it includes twelve ingredients. For the dough, you can use store-bought pie crust or make Savor the Best's recipe with four ingredients.

In total, the copycat pie recipe requires one hour and 20 minutes of your time, but looks like it's 100% worth it. If you're making the pie crust from scratch, you'll need to set aside an additional 40 minutes. Combined, what you'll end up with is a buttery, flakey crust filled with a creamy, rich pumpkin mixture that makes for a perfect Costco-esque pumpkin pie.

We're ready to dig in.