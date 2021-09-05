Why You Might Start Seeing Pink Pineapples Online

When you think of pineapples, thoughts of juicy yellow flesh probably come to mind. But what if we told you that pink pineapples exist? Yes, really! Believe it or not, but there are pineapples with a pale pink flesh, like the color of rosé. Meanwhile, the rind is spiky and yellow, just like standard pineapples.

Here's the deal: Pink pineapples, officially known as Pinkglow pineapples, are exclusively grown by Fresh Del Monte. The variety has taken 16 years to create and is grown in Costa Rica. As for the taste? According to Fresh Del Monte, it's sweeter and less sour than standard yellow pineapples, making it an ideal option if you're not a fan of super tart fruits.

The pink hue comes from lycopene, which is the same plant pigment that gives some fruits and vegetables — like watermelon, tomato, and red carrots — their red color. Pretty cool, right? The pink pineapples would also pair perfectly with pink strawberries, if you're lucky enough to find those too.

Currently, you can buy the pink pineapples online from two retailers: Tropical Fruit Box and Melissa's. The pineapple costs $30 to $50 a piece, depending on the retailer. Both shops sell other exotic fruits, so if you're feeling adventurous, don't hesitate to stock up.

What to know before buying pink pineapples:

If you decide to buy a pink pineapple or three, know that your fruit will come without the leafy top. That's because the leaves are removed and reused to grow even more pineapples, which is awesome from a sustainability standpoint. Also, the fruit appears to be pretty rare and hard to find. If you want to try a pink pineapple and see them in stock, be sure to grab one quick.