9 Disneyland Halloween 2021 Treats That Fans Are Freaking Out Over

It's the best, spookiest time of the year, when Disneyland releases their long-awaited Halloween menu for 2021. And this year, there is a lot to look forward to (and drool over) when visiting the theme park during the fall season.

According to Disney Parks Blog, Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort will run from September 3 to October 31, giving visitors plenty of time to celebrate the season. Of course, Disneyland has unleashed many delicious treats for the occasion. To see the best desserts on Disneyland's 2021 Halloween menu, we're including all the details (and yummy photos) below.

1. Poison Skull Apple at Candy Palace

In addition to the Poison Skull Apple, Candy Palace is also serving the following: a Jack Skellington Apple and Cake Pop, Mummy Marshmallow Wand, Minnie Witch Crispy, Spider Web Crispy, and Pumpkin Fudge. From October 1-31, the retailer will also have pumpkin brittle.

2. Haunted Mansion Wedding Cake at French Market

The Haunted Mansion Wedding Cake (aka chocolate cherry cake) at French Market is back and bloodier than ever. But don't worry, the blood is just cherry sauce. In addition to this item, French Market is also serving a limited-edition Haunted Mansion Holiday Wreath Cookie.

3. Halloween Grey Stuff at Red Rose Taverne

This is the Disneyland Halloween treat we are most excited about. It's essentially the Red Rose Taverne's traditional Grey Stuff dessert with Halloween sprinkles, a tombstone cookie, and a bloody red interior. At the same location, you can also get a Candy Apple Cold Brew.

4. Pumpkin Spice Churro at Tomorrowland Churro Cart

At the Tomorrowland Churro Cart, you'll want to get your hands on the pumpkin spice churro: a chocolate churro rolled in pumpkin spice sugar that comes with a brown butter cream cheese dipping sauce. YUM. Throughout the park, you can also try the churros with pumpkin dipping sauce (at the Churro Cart near Casey Jr. Circus Train), a Chocolate Dusted Churro (Critter Country Fruit Cart), White Chocolate Churro (New Orleans Churro Cart), and the Chocolate Cookie Churro (Town Square Churro and Churro Cart near Sleeping Beauty Castle).

5. Halloween Candy Funnel Cake Fries at Award Weiners

The Halloween Candy Funnel Cake Fries are topped with gummy candies, cookie pieces, whipped cream, and chocolate-coated candies, and they are dusted with crushed chocolate cream-filled cookies and cream cheese sauce. This dish also comes available in a Mickey Ear Hat Bowl.

6. Cookies & Candy Sundae at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

In addition to a Spiked Hard Apple Float and Halloween Ice Cream Bar, you can get this sweet sundae at Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream. It includes mint chocolate chip ice cream, chocolate cookie crumbles, gummy candles, hot fudge, and a waffle cone dipped in chocolate. Don't forget the sprinkles!

7. Cozy Cone Macaron at Cozy Cone Motel

Filled with peanut butter cream and pretzels, the Cozy Cone Macaron is one you won't want to miss. Also at the Cozy Cone Motel is the Spicy Mac & Cheese Cone and Fruity Sugar Churro.

8. Chocolate & Matcha Churro at Willie’s Churros

This churro is truly something to behold. It is rolled in chocolate cookie crumbs, drizzled with matcha cream cheese buttercream and strawberry sauce, and topped with gummy worms. We must try it ASAP.

9. Halloween Cake at Plaza Inn

This might be one of the prettiest Halloween cakes we've ever seen. Made with chocolate cake, multi-colored mousse, green buttercream, royal icing, Halloween sprinkles, and edible eyes, this cake belongs in our spooky-loving stomachs.

To view the entire Disneyland Halloween menu, click here.