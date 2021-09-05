Costco Just Released a Must-Have Fall Snack With 7 Flavors

Another day, another new Costco product we want to try immediately. Just yesterday, we were all about Costco's returning pumpkin streusel muffins for fall, but today, we can't stop thinking about the brand's new popcorn pumpkin with ​seven​ flavors. Let's discuss.

Advertisement

The @costcofans account on Instagram just announced that Costco has released a Popcornopolis popcorn pumpkin. It features seven different flavors of popcorn in a reusable trick-or-treat pumpkin bag for $19.99. What impresses us most is the unique, varied flavors: candy corn, caramel corn, cinnamon toast, kettle corn, snickerdoodle, vanilla bean, and zebra popcorn (which includes drizzles of white and dark chocolate).

Aside from just being a fun snack to have around when the mood for popcorn strikes, this pumpkin is perfect for small, safe fall gatherings and Halloween. Since each popcorn pumpkin contains individually wrapped bags of popcorn, you can simply put them out for your guests to grab. That way no one will have to worry about sharing a bowl of popcorn. Plus, for Halloween, this is a great candy alternative that is still sweet enough to be enticing to trick-or-treaters.

We also love that this product comes in a reusable bag that can be repurposed for trick-or-treating or your fall storage needs.

Can you make the Costco popcorn pumpkin at home?

If you can't find the Popcornopolis popcorn pumpkin at a Costco near you, you could easily try recreating the experience at home. All you need to do is make the different varieties of popcorn. Then, you can place them in individual bags as gifts or something for guests to snack on, or place them in reusable containers if you and your family plan to eat them.

Here are the recipes for each type of popcorn in the pumpkin:

Is anyone else now craving popcorn?