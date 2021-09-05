This Tasty Hack Lets You Make a Full Meal in Your Rice Cooker

Image Credit: Stefan Tomic/E+/GettyImages

There's something special about time-saving cooking hacks that use minimal dishes or ingredients. For example, there's oven-baked spaghetti, which involves baking spaghetti in the oven with nothing more than a casserole dish. There's also the pesto egg hack that uses pesto instead of oil, resulting in ridiculously tasty eggs. And now, thanks to the clever minds of TikTok, you can also cook an entire meal in your rice cooker.

Advertisement

In a recent TikTok video, @pr.iscilla demonstrates how to make chicken congee (rice porridge) using the method. First, she adds 1/2 cup dried rice to a rice cooker, then places one raw chicken breast on top. She also adds one tablespoon each of soy sauce, fish sauce (a recipe for vegan fish sauce can be found here), and ginger powder — though you can also use grated fresh ginger. Next, she adds two cups of water and cooks everything on low heat for 20 minutes.

From there, @pr.iscilla shreds the chicken, adds another cup of water, and mixes everything together before cooking for another 10 minutes. During this time, you can prepare and chop your toppings. The TikTok creator uses bread and green onions, but feel free to get creative. Toppings like kimchi, hard-boiled eggs, and chopped cilantro would be just as tasty.

If you don't eat meat, you can still use this recipe to make a meatless congee. Simply skip the chicken and follow the recipe as usual. Or, if you're in the mood to experiment, try adding frozen or raw vegetables in place of the chicken.

Other dishes to make with this hack:

Cooking chicken and rice in a rice cooker isn't limited to congee. You can use the technique to make different dishes by simply changing the add-ins. For example, try using lemon juice and garlic powder in place of the soy sauce-fish sauce-ginger combo. After cooking everything for 20 minutes, shred the chicken and mix in grated Parmesan cheese until melted, then top with herbs and enjoy.