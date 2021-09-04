A New Disney Restaurant Is Opening Soon — Here's the Menu

It goes without saying that one of the most magical offerings at Disney World is the food. Just take a look at the buzz around Dole Whip, along with the popularity of character dining. That being said, Disney fans will be thrilled to know that the park has revealed the menu for its new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris.

Earlier this year, Disney World announced the opening of the new eatery. It will be part of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in the new portion of the France pavilion, which is inside EPCOT. Both Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and the restaurant will open on October 1.

As for the actual offerings? La Crêperie de Paris will serve savory galettes, sweet crêpes, and hard cider. What's more, the galettes will be made with buckwheat, so they'll be gluten-free. The restaurant will offer both table- and quick-service food, meaning you can dine in or take out, depending on your plans for the day.

What does the La Crêperie de Paris menu include?

The galettes at La Crêperie de Paris will feature a variety of savory fillings, including some vegetarian and non-dairy options. Examples of filling combos include:

Ham, egg, and Swiss cheese

Goat cheese, spinach, and walnuts

Smoked salmon, crème fraiche, chives, and lemon

Tomato, zucchini, and eggplant

The restaurant's crêpe menu sounds just as delicious. Options for fillings include:

Hazelnut chocolate spread and whipped cream

Peach, red berries sauce, and almonds



Pear, chocolate ganache, and whipped cream

For the full menu, visit the Disney World blog.

What else will the restaurant serve?

Exploring Disney World can work up an appetite. So, if you're super hungry​,​ you can order from the eatery's daily prix fixe menu for a bigger meal.

The meal will consist of:

Your choice of a soup or salad

One savory galette

One sweet crêpe

A glass of hard cider, soda, or juice

The best part? Everything is made to order, so you can be sure that your galettes and/or crêpes will taste amazing.