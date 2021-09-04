A New Disney Restaurant Is Opening Soon — Here's the Menu

It goes without saying that one of the most magical offerings at Disney World is the food. Just take a look at the buzz around Dole Whip, along with the popularity of character dining. That being said, Disney fans will be thrilled to know that the park has revealed the menu for its new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris.
Earlier this year, Disney World announced the opening of the new eatery. It will be part of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in the new portion of the France pavilion, which is inside EPCOT. Both Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and the restaurant will open on October 1.
As for the actual offerings? La Crêperie de Paris will serve savory galettes, sweet crêpes, and hard cider. What's more, the galettes will be made with buckwheat, so they'll be gluten-free. The restaurant will offer both table- and quick-service food, meaning you can dine in or take out, depending on your plans for the day.
The galettes at La Crêperie de Paris will feature a variety of savory fillings, including some vegetarian and non-dairy options. Examples of filling combos include:
- Ham, egg, and Swiss cheese
- Goat cheese, spinach, and walnuts
- Smoked salmon, crème fraiche, chives, and lemon
- Tomato, zucchini, and eggplant
The restaurant's crêpe menu sounds just as delicious. Options for fillings include:
- Hazelnut chocolate spread and whipped cream
- Peach, red berries sauce, and almonds
- Pear, chocolate ganache, and whipped cream
For the full menu, visit the Disney World blog.
What else will the restaurant serve?
Exploring Disney World can work up an appetite. So, if you're super hungry, you can order from the eatery's daily prix fixe menu for a bigger meal.
The meal will consist of:
- Your choice of a soup or salad
- One savory galette
- One sweet crêpe
- A glass of hard cider, soda, or juice
The best part? Everything is made to order, so you can be sure that your galettes and/or crêpes will taste amazing.
Kirsten Nunez is a journalist and author focusing on food, health, and DIY. In May 2014, she published a craft book, "Studs & Pearls: 30 Creative Projects for Customized Fashion." Her work has appeared on eHow, PopSugar, Shape, VegNews, and more. She lives in Beacon, New York.