This Brilliant Food Hack Will Make Your Pasta Chips Taste Like Dessert

As far as food trends go, pasta has been getting a ​lot​ of attention lately. Earlier this year, baked feta pasta took over social media, followed by pasta chips. The latter was especially unexpected, considering pasta is typically enjoyed as an entrée and not as a crunchy snack. And while most people make pasta chips with savory ingredients, others have been taking a sweeter approach.

Enter churro pasta chips, a dessert-style version of the viral snack. In a popular TikTok video, user @feelgoodfoodie created the the chips by mixing light brown sugar, cinnamon, coconut oil, and cooked pasta. Next, she popped the mixture into an air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 12 minutes, before serving them with a bit of sugar and caramel sauce.

If you're not a fan of coconut oil or can't eat it due to an allergy, you can also use melted butter, as demonstrated in an Instagram video by @fooddolls. Also, don't be afraid to experiment with the actual ingredients. Something tells us the addition of pumpkin spice, apple pie spice, or cocoa powder would be amazing.

Needless to say, the idea of churro pasta chips is pretty sweet. It's definitely worth trying it out if savory snacks aren't your thing.

What else can you serve with churro pasta chips?

Of course, you're not limited to caramel sauce. You can also pair churro pasta chips with other dips, such as:

Chocolate sauce

Strawberry sauce

Marshmallow fluff

Peanut butter

Pumpkin butter

We'd love to try churro pasta chips with chocolate sauce and pumpkin butter swirled together. Yum!

