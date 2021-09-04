Overstock's Labor Day Sale is Almost Too Good to Be True

By Erin Lassner September 4, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Overstock has basically every piece of furniture you could ever want. And with thousands of items at 70% off, we couldn't resist doing a roundup dedicated to this gold mine of home decor. Labor Day weekend sales just got a whole lot better with the addition of these shockingly discounted rugs, art, beds, mirrors, and so much more.

1. Safavieh Handmade Cape Cod Arlena Coastal Jute Rug (10x 14), $1,680 $352.49

2. Madison Park Taupe Luminous Hand Painted Canvas (set of 3), $393.79 $105.74

3. Christopher Knight Home Sparta Acacia Wood Dining Table, $340 $259.98

4. Safavieh Mina Modern Bamboo Nightstand, $860 $311.09

5. Overstock Midcentury Modern Platform Bed With Upholstered Headboard, $683.49 $448.79

6. Safavieh Natura Rimah Handmade Wool Rug (9x 12), $1,512 $390.99

7. Rathburn Metal Venetian Wall Mounted Mirror, $250.99 $182.99

8. iNSPIRE Q Llama Storage Ottoman, $83.49 $62.29

9. Safavieh Tulum Bora Moroccan Boho Rug (9x 12), $864 $151.29

10. Carbon Loft Haberman Nightstand, $559.30 $222.27

11. Carson Carrington Ventspils Throw, $101.16 $38.24

12. Safavieh Outdoor Cadeo Daybed With Pillows and Cushions, $780 $385.87

13. Christopher Knight Home Anise Wood Dining Set, $638.49 $478.97

14. Madison Park Aeriela Tufted Damask Comforter Set (Queen), $387.34 $110.79

15. Safavieh Florida Shag Carlinde Rug (9.6x 13), $1,976 $368.47

16. Beautyrest Loft Comforpedic Sculpted Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper (Queen), $374.26 $101.99

17. Safavieh Cape Cod Storage Unit, $503 $180.62

18. Madison Park Aurora Comforter Set (Queen), $222.63 $58.93

19. Corvus Sarcelles Indoor/Outdoor Chairs (set of 2), $307.99 $210.74

20. ClosetMaid Premium Hutch Bookcase, $289.99 $198.47

21. Christopher Knight Home Hampton Wicker Outdoor Club Chair (set of 2), $305.99 $187.19

22. Safavieh Outdoor Horus Patio Dining Set, $1,296 $619.12

23. The Curated Nomad Clementina Printed Chenille Comforter Set (Queen), $338.92 $118.98

24. Overstock Cotton Towel Set (24-piece set), $94.99 $55.28

25. Outsunny Rectangular Double-Sided Market Umbrella, $136.49 $74.24

26. Madison Park Dillon Jacquard Comforter Set (8-piece set), $454.16 $103.99

Erin Lassner

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

View Work
