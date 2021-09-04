The Best Deals You Can Score During Wayfair’s Labor Day Sale

The holiday weekend has yet to begin, but the Labor Day sales are in full swing. Out of all the top sales to have on your radar, Wayfair should certainly be one of them. The retailer is having a massive Labor Day Clearance sale, with up to 70% off sitewide. Whether you're looking for new outdoor furniture or small kitchen appliances, you can bet you'll find some sort of discount this weekend. Check out some of the best deals to shop during Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance, below.