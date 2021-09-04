The Best Deals You Can Score During Wayfair’s Labor Day Sale

By Pauline Lacsamana September 4, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

The holiday weekend has yet to begin, but the Labor Day sales are in full swing. Out of all the top sales to have on your radar, Wayfair should certainly be one of them. The retailer is having a massive Labor Day Clearance sale, with up to 70% off sitewide. Whether you're looking for new outdoor furniture or small kitchen appliances, you can bet you'll find some sort of discount this weekend. Check out some of the best deals to shop during Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance, below.

Advertisement

1. Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $297.25 $160.39

2. Sol 72 Outdoor Waterbury Wicker/Rattan 5-Person Seating Group, $4,113 $2,049.99

3. iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $799.99 $649

4. Gold Flamingo Adan Task Chair, $599 $171.99

5. AllModern Jayda Velvet Tuxedo Arm Sofa, $1,410 $750

6. Wayfair Sleep 10-InchFirm Memory Foam Mattress, $555.05 $359.99

7. Wayfair Basics Room Darkening Thermal Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel, $25.99 $11.97

Advertisement

8. Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $425 $209.72

9. Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table With Storage, $434.05 $169.99

10. Truly Soft Everyday Microfiber Sheet Set, $50 $19.99

11. Hashtag Home Allegra TV Stand, $298.50 $111.99

12. Breville The Barista Express, $999.95 $699.95

13. Tucker Murphy Pet Grinnell Litter Box Enclosure, $129.99 $86.15

Advertisement

14. Charlton Home Cassia Market Umbrella, $149.99 $67.99

15. Rosecliff Heights 4-Person Seating Group, $1,079.99 $919.99

16. AllModern Mayme Wide Velvet Sofa and Chaise, $2,499 $1,414

Advertisement

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.

Connect on LinkedIn
View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy