Your Fave Disney Characters Join This Eco-Friendly Brand

It's one thing to watch the magic of Disney on the screen, but it's another altogether to bring the experience home. Direct-to-consumer cleaning supply brand Blueland has just launched a collaboration with the entertainment giant, bringing a bit of cheer to your bathroom and kitchen sinks through a limited-edition collection of hand soaps.

Advertisement

Blueland is already one of our favorite home brands given its dedication to the environment; all of its products have eliminated single-use plastics by incorporating reusable containers and innovative packaging. For hand soaps, that means dry tablets are shipped to customers, who simply drop them into one of Blueland's glass pumps and mix them with tap water. Voilà!

Now, with this new Disney collection, you can easily use the products to help educate everyone in your household — especially Disney-loving kids! — about how plastic impacts our planet.

For this collaboration, Blueland has produced four glass bottles adorned with Disney characters: Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy. They can be purchased as a full set for $56, or as character-paired duos (Mickey/Minnie or Donald/Daisy) for $32. Each option includes Iris Agave–scented soap tablets (eight with the full set, six with the duos).

When you run out of soap tablets, you can purchase refills in a variety of scents, including Perrine Lemon and Lavender Eucalpytus. They're packaged in compostable paper, so no worries about plastic there, either.

If you're already a Blueland loyalist, the Disney collaboration is a great way to expand your collection. And if you haven't been introduced to the brand quite yet, be sure to check out all its cleaning supplies, from laundry detergent to dish soap.