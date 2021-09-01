The Most Popular Pumpkin Spice Product Isn't What You'd Expect

The official flavor of fall has made its return and we are excited! According to Instacart, searches for 'pumpkin spice' surged in July this year. However, the company also noted that the momentum for pumpkin spice tends to pick up in early October and it anticipates this trend will remain the same.

As the new season descends on us, Instacart wanted to identify which pumpkin spice food and beverage products are the most popular in terms of year-over-year growth. Quick oats (+821%), protein bars (+745%), pancake and waffle mix (+228%), and cereal (+218%) are amongst the fastest growing pumpkin spice products from 2020 compared to 2019.

Surprisingly, it actually seems like creamer is more preferred than pumpkin spice coffee itself! Pumpkin spice coffee creamer is the top purchased product and represents almost half (46%) of all pumpkin spice purchases on Instacart.

To find out which places are ​especially​ into the pumpkin spice flavor, Instacart compared the shopping habits of each state compared to the national average (in other words, which states were more likely to purchase pumpkin spice treats). It turns out that West Virginia tops the list, with Minnesota taking the bottom spot.

If you need some inspo for your next grocery shopping trip, check out the full list below.

The Top 10 Pumpkin Spice Products

Pumpkin spice coffee creamers Pumpkin pie spice Pumpkin spice ground coffee Pumpkin spice cream cheese Pumpkin spice bread Pumpkin spice buns and rolls Pumpkin spice cereal Pumpkin spice frozen waffles Pumpkin spice packaged cookies Pumpkin spice bottled coffee drinks