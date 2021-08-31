Costco Has Recalled This Food Product Due to a CDC Warning

Last week, we reported on a salmonella outbreak that was announced by the CDC. Unfortunately, the organization believed that it was caused by the raw meats you'd find on a charcuterie board, everyone's favorite party snack. At the time, the CDC didn't know exactly which product was causing the outbreak, but that has since changed.

According to the CDC, Fratelli Beretta's prepackaged Uncured Antipasto trays have been linked to the salmonella outbreak. This item is sold at Costco and Eat This, Not That! reports that the chain has already issued a recall for the food. However, Fratelli Beretta's Uncured Antipasto trays also appear to be sold at other grocery stores — like ShopRite, Safeway, Meijer, and FreshDirect — nationwide.

What should you do if you have purchased the Uncured Antipasto trays?

If you purchased the Fratelli Beretta product with a "best by" date on or before February 11, 2022, do not consume the product. Instead, throw it out (even if some of it was already consumed) or return it to the store where you bought it for a refund. If you have prepackaged Italian-style meats at home, but don't know the brand, the CDC recommends you get rid of these as well.

In addition to throwing the product away and getting a refund, the CDC advises that you wash any items and surfaces that came in contact with the Uncured Antipasto trays. You'll want to use a dishwasher or hot, soapy water.

What are the symptoms of salmonella?

If you believe you have severe salmonella poisoning and/or you are at high risk for this type of poisoning, you should call your doctor immediately. The CDC lists these as severe symptoms to look out for:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degree Fahrenheit

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Symptoms will appear from six hours to six days after you consume the bacteria. Most people will experience fever, diarrhea, and stomach craps, per the CDC, but recover without treatment in four to seven days.

For more information, see the CDC's salmonella info here. If you have questions about the product recall, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service reports that you can contact Fratelli Beretta's recall hotline at 1-866-918-8738.