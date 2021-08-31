2021's Weirdest Ice Cream Flavor Is Back in Stock

Back in July (which feels like forever ago), we reported on the Kraft Macaroni and Cheese ice cream flavor that graced our planet. Now, according to ​Food & Wine​, the icy, cheesy treat is back in stock, so if you didn't get a chance to try it the first go-around, this is the time to snag it for a taste test.

When ice cream brand Van Leeuwen first released its mac and cheese ice cream, it sold out within the first hour of being online. Specifically, 6,000 pints were purchased by customers who wanted to know what mac and cheese and ice cream would taste like as one.

Our very own associate commerce editor, Pauline Lacsamana, was able to purchase a pint. Here's her review:

"I love mac and cheese, and I love ice cream, so I had to try out this flavor. After refreshing the page over and over, since the site kept crashing, I somehow managed to get two pints of the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream.

I can honestly say it's one of the most interesting flavors I've ever tried. It's buttery and rich in flavor — the perfect combination of sweet and salty that I didn't expect. It tastes exactly like Kraft cheese sauce mix, which is listed as one of the ingredients on the site."

Fortunately, so many people were both fascinated by and in love with the Kraft ice cream that Van Leeuwen has decided to bring it back. Unfortunately, it's not yet a permanent addition and will only be around until it sells out online.

Where can you buy the Kraft Macaroni and Cheese ice cream?

On the Van Leeuwen website, a pint of the cheesy dessert can be purchased for $12 plus shipping. And this time, the brand has decided to add even more pints than it did before. Though, of course, since the mac and cheese ice cream is only being produced for a limited time, it could still sell out.

In other words, if you want to try this ice cream, add it to your cart ASAP.