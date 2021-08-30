What You Should Know About IKEA's Buy Back & Resell Service

Instead of throwing out that gently used furniture item, IKEA now wants you to sell it back to the store. The Swedish retailer announced today that it is launching a pilot version of its Buy Back & Resell service for customers in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania — in the hopes of rolling it out across the U.S. in the near future.

"At IKEA, we are passionate about making sustainable living easy and affordable for many, and want to be part of a future that's better for both people and the planet," Jennifer Keesson, country sustainability manager at IKEA U.S., said in a statement. "We hope the Buy Back & Resell service inspires our customers to live a more sustainable life at home while giving their used furniture another life and a second home."

The program is in line with IKEA's focus on sustainability, primarily its goal "to be circular and climate positive by 2030." It's also a way for customers to feel good about their own shopping habits.

The new program will take place from August 30 to September 19, 2021 with drop-off dates happening September 4-19, 2021.

How does the program work?

Anyone interested in selling back their items needs to start by filling out a special form on the IKEA website. From there, the retailer will email a quote with the value of the item. Then, the item will go to the As-Is section of the store, and the seller will receive IKEA credit.

It's important to note, however, that there are exceptions to the program. So far, the IKEA website page includes a few items that aren't acceptable: plants, sofas, mirrors, any items containing glass, chests of drawers, and more.

The program is open to IKEA Family Members; if you don't have a membership, it's free and you can sign up here (plus, you get food perks).

You can find more info here.