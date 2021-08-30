Bath & Body Works' Fall 2021 Candles (and New Scents) Are Officially Here

There are several signs we look for to see if fall is on its way. The changing leaves. The smell of pumpkin spice in the air. The appearance of soft, cozy knits. And, of course, the release of Bath & Body Works' fall collection. Fortunately, today is the official day for the latter, and the autumn line comes complete with nostalgic favorites like Leaves, Sweater Weather, and Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin.

Featuring at least 50 candles in every scent you can imagine, the fall season has arrived at Bath & Body Works. Along with it, there are several new fragrances, including Fairytale, White Balsam and Basil, Harvest Linen, White Pumpkin Oakwood, Caramel Brulee Latte, and more.

So you can see for yourself, we'll be including both our favorite and wishlist candles (new ​and​ old) below, along with scent descriptions for each. We can't wait for our homes to smell like autumn.

This candle smells like a creamy latte complete with sweet caramel and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

Once upon a time ... The brand new Fairytale scent features fresh orange blossom, vanilla bean, pomegranate nectar, and warm amber.

It smells exactly how it sounds, like a warm cinnamon roll filled with pumpkin spice and topped with vanilla frosting. You'll want this one burning when friends and loved ones come over.

When you burn this candle, your abode will smell like chilled forest air, fresh white pine, and warm vanilla musk. It's like a magical walk in nature.

This beloved fragrance is all about warm clove spice, crisp red apple, and golden nectar. It's basically fall in a candle.

Pumpkin and Red Delicious apple pair perfectly with clove buds and fresh ground cinnamon.

What does sweater weather smell like, you ask? Fresh woods, sage, eucalyptus, and juniper berries, of course.

To see Bath & Body Works' entire fall 2021 collection, click here.