Pillsbury's Halloween Sugar Cookies Are BACK

Once again, the greatest time of year is upon us — the moment we've all been waiting for. According to Totally The Bomb, the iconic Halloween-inspired Pillsbury Shape Sugar Cookies are back in stores and ready for us to gush over.

Featuring the classic ghost and pumpkin motifs we've come to love (and devour), along with a Scooby-Doo shape, the Pillsbury seasonal cookies are letting us know that fall is almost here. Each package features 20 pre-cut sugar cookies for easy baking, and according to Pillsbury's item description, the cookie dough is safe to eat while raw.

Where can you buy the Pillsbury Halloween cookies?

Based on what we're seeing on Instagram, it looks like many people are buying the Pillsbury Halloween sugar cookies at Target. To see if they're in stock in a store near you, you can find the pumpkin cookies here and the ghost cookies here. As for the Scooby-Doo version, they can be located here.

On the Pillsbury website, it looks like the Halloween cookies are also being sold at Ralphs, Walmart, Vons, Albertsons, Instacart, and Amazon Fresh. However, before you make a trip to the store just for these treats, give the brand a call to make sure they're actually in stock.

What other fall desserts is Pillsbury selling?

Aside from its pumpkin, ghost, and Scooby-Doo cookies, Pillsbury is also selling Pumpkin Cookie Dough with Cream Cheese Flavored Chips and Salted Caramel Apple Cookie Dough. If you can't get your hands on the Halloween cookies, it sounds like these two desserts are the next best thing,. However, you'll want to keep in mind that both are limited-edition flavors.

Other than cookies, you can look forward to trying the Pumpkin Spice Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Icing, which feature Cinnabon cinnamon. Like with most seasonal food products, these are also limited edition.

Happy fall baking!