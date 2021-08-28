This Cheesy Campfire Treat Is the New S'mores



When it comes to classic campfire treats, you truly can't go wrong with s'mores. The combo of crunchy graham crackers, sweet chocolate, and roasted gooey marshmallows is — as the kids say — fire. (See what we did there?) But if you're looking to switch up your campfire game, you're in luck, because there's a new summer snack in town.

Earlier this month, a Facebook user shared a photo of a soft pretzel bread bite on a skewer. The pretzel bite was roasted and charred, much like a marshmallow would be after cooking over a campfire. What's more, the pretzel bite was filled with cheese, so we can only imagine how delightful and gooey the inside was.

The photo, which was posted in a Facebook group called "Upstate NY: Camping is Life," featured a caption that read, "Umm yeah, these are way better than marshmallows." The post has earned more than 2,000 comments and 12,000 shares, with many Facebook users excitedly tagging other people in the comments.

So, what are these soft pretzel bites, exactly? According to Totally The Bomb, the treats in question are Pretzilla Cheese-Filled Soft Pretzel Bread Bites. They're available at Walmart for about three bucks a bag, which is a steal. You check Walmart's website to see if the product is in stock at your local store or use Pretzilla's "Find a Store" search tool. It looks like the company also sells their products at Whole Foods, as well as other smaller grocery store chains.

BRB, adding these soft pretzel bread bites to our shopping list.

What else can you roast over a campfire?

If there's anything that this viral snack has taught us, it's that campfires aren't limited to marshmallows. Here are a couple non-conventional foods to roast at your next bonfire:

Stonefruits (likes peaches or plums)

Apples

Sausage

Big chunks of bread and cheese

Veggie kabobs

Happy roasting!