Jessica Alba Transformed Her Patio With These Amazon Finds

By Pauline Lacsamana August 31, 2021
Amazon is no stranger to teaming up with celebrities — like Alicia Keys and Lauren Conrad — to curate beautiful homes and top-notch gifts, and now, it's Jessica Alba's turn. The actress and founder of the wellness brand Honest handpicked stunning Amazon Garden & Outdoor finds to make over not one, but two patios for outdoor dining and lounging (captured all on her YouTube channel). With the help of faux plants, cozy blankets, throw pillows, accent chairs, and more, Jessica put together beautiful and multifunctional spaces that you can recreate yourself. And the best part? You can find everything used to spruce up the actress's outdoor space conveniently on her Amazon storefront.

Take notes from this epic patio makeover and shop a few of our favorite Jessica Alba x Amazon Garden & Outdoor finds, below.

1. Best Choice Products Outdoor Rope Woven Sectional Patio Furniture Set, $699.99

2. Safavieh Courtyard Collection Indoor/ Outdoor Area Rug (8x10), $146.61

3. Brightown Outdoor Patio String Lights, $34.98

4. Christopher Knight Home Michaela Indoor Acacia Wood Bar Cart, $187.99

5. Purple Leaf Outdoor Retractable Pergola (10x13), $509.56

6. Safavieh Outdoor Milan UV Protected Fringe Rectangle Crank Umbrella, $150.64

7. Plow & Hearth Indoor/Outdoor Butterfly Garden Bench Love Seat, $159.95

8. Christopher Knight Home Rodney Rattan Chairs with Cushions (Set of 2), $250.99

9. Kutuuhome Artificial Areca Palm Tree, $128.90

10. Lights4fun Black Metal Battery Operated LED Lanterns (Set of 2), $85.99

11. Christopher Knight Home Ophelia Outdoor Cube Pouf, $69.70

