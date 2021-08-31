Jessica Alba Transformed Her Patio With These Amazon Finds

Amazon is no stranger to teaming up with celebrities — like Alicia Keys and Lauren Conrad — to curate beautiful homes and top-notch gifts, and now, it's Jessica Alba's turn. The actress and founder of the wellness brand Honest handpicked stunning Amazon Garden & Outdoor finds to make over not one, but two patios for outdoor dining and lounging (captured all on her YouTube channel). With the help of faux plants, cozy blankets, throw pillows, accent chairs, and more, Jessica put together beautiful and multifunctional spaces that you can recreate yourself. And the best part? You can find everything used to spruce up the actress's outdoor space conveniently on her Amazon storefront.