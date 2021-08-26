H&M Home Proves Autumn Minimalism Is All the Rage

By Eva Recinos August 26, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Looking for some sleek fall inspo? Ready to embrace a more minimal autumn vibe? There's plenty out there to get you started. For starters, H&M Home's fall collection just dropped and it's giving us rustic-meets-elegant looks.

Advertisement

The collection includes kitchen staples, decor accents, bedding essentials, and more. There are lots of terra cotta-like hues and sculptural shapes — plus a pop of bright blue here and there. We can see these items working all year round, too.

Browse through some of our faves below and see the full collection here.

1. Large Stoneware Vase, $34.99

2. Canvas Cushion Cover, $9.99

3. Stoneware Mug, $6.99

4. Linen-Blend Bath Towel, $19.99

5. Washed Linen Duvet Cover Set, Mocha Beige, $129

6. Stoneware Oil Bottle, $17.99

Advertisement

7. Round Glass Vase, $24.99

8. Marble Soap Dispenser, $34.99

Advertisement

Eva Recinos

Eva Recinos

Eva is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers trends, news, and makers for Hunker. Her writing has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Bustle, KCET and more. She is a proud bookworm and organizes her books by color.

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy