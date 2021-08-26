H&M Home Proves Autumn Minimalism Is All the Rage

Looking for some sleek fall inspo? Ready to embrace a more minimal autumn vibe? There's plenty out there to get you started. For starters, H&M Home's fall collection just dropped and it's giving us rustic-meets-elegant looks.

The collection includes kitchen staples, decor accents, bedding essentials, and more. There are lots of terra cotta-like hues and sculptural shapes — plus a pop of bright blue here and there. We can see these items working all year round, too.

Browse through some of our faves below and see the full collection here.

