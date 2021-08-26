SMEG's Latest Additions Are Insta-Worthy as Usual

Every once in a while, we do a double take on a stylish kitchen and realize: even the appliances are chic. How is that possible? Well, it just takes a little searching. And there's one brand that certainly knows how to do cooking staples with a sophisticated twist.

SMEG creates everything from Insta-worthy fridges to a rose gold toaster. Now, the Italian company has released a coffee machine and mini kettle, too. For coffee lovers, the new machine is a perfect addition. You can order it in a basic or medium model, "with the medium version complete with a steam wand attachment for milk frothing, perfect for lattes, cappuccinos, and more," according to a press release. It comes in matte black, taupe, red, and white — fitting into a variety of cook space styles.

The mini kettle is equipped for three cups of your favorite hot drink at a time. "As compared to SMEG's standard electric kettle, the mini kettle stands nearly two inches shorter and two pounds lighter, perfect for small space living and easy storing," the press release explains. If you don't have a ton of room for larger items, this sounds like a great alternative.

Check out both of the products below.