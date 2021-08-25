The CDC Is Warning Against Eating This Trendy Party Food

There is nothing quite like a delectable charcuterie board, whether you're having a small gathering with loved ones or just munching on it by yourself. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you should stop indulging in a specific section of this board: the raw meats.

"CDC and partners are investigating two [s]almonella outbreaks linked to Italian-style meats," reads the organization's recent announcement. Both outbreaks have led to 36 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations in 17 states, and those involved reported eating charcuterie and antipasto meats like prosciutto and salami. As of right now, the CDC does not know which exact products have caused the outbreak or if they even stemmed from the same source.

Until the CDC has more information, it is recommending that you either avoid these raw meats or heat them to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating. This is especially the case if you are at higher risk for severe salmonella, which applies to people who are 65 years or older, people who have immune system issues, and children under 5 years old.

"Italian-style meats include salami, prosciutto, and other meats that can often be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments," writes the CDC. "Heating food to a high enough temperature helps kill germs like [s]almonella."

What are salmonella symptoms?

The CDC states that you should call your doctor immediately if you experience the following severe salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps are the most common symptoms, and they usually start six hours to six days after the salmonella bacteria has been consumed.

For more information about salmonella, visit the CDC's salmonella Q&A page.