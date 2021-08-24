Here's How Airbnb Is Supporting Refugees

According to the ​New York Times​, there have been thousands of Afghan people searching for asylum recently, even before the current Afghanistan crisis. If you've spent any time on social media lately, you'll likely have noticed efforts to raise money for and distribute supplies to refugees.

Advertisement

Now, Airbnb has announced a new initiative for people who need a place to stay. In conjunction with the company's separate non-profit arm, Airbnb.org, it "will provide temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees worldwide," according to a press release.

In addition, the company states that Airbnb.org recently "worked with partners to place 165 refugees in safe housing shortly after touching down in the U.S."

Previously, the company organized efforts to give essential workers a place to stay through the Frontline Stays initiative. "In total, frontline workers and other first responders have booked more than 246,000 nights via the program," the company states.

Airbnb plans to share more information soon on how hosts might be a part of the refugee initiative as well.