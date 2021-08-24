This Fall Starbucks Drink Actually Outsells the Pumpkin Spice Latte

You know that summer is nearing its end when Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte comes back on the scene. And today is that day — the PSL is back in business and ready to give our taste buds the fall flavor they crave. However, did you know that the hot Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) isn't actually Starbucks' fall bestseller?

According to Yahoo! Finance, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (can we make PCCB a thing?) outsold the PSL in 2020. The smash hit features Starbucks Cold Brew that has been sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped off with pumpkin cream cold foam. Of course, a sprinkle of pumpkin spice is added at the end.

On the other hand, the PSL is known for incorporating Starbucks' signature espresso with steamed milk, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and whipped cream. Unlike the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, it is served hot.

Does the PCCB outselling the PSL mean that people don't mind a cold drink during colder months? Or, does it have more to do with taste? Is the pumpkin-y cold brew simply better than the latte? Considering that Starbucks has sold over 500 million Pumpkin Spice Lattes since the drink's debut in 2003, having a new fall beverage champion is a lot to process.

What other drinks are on Starbucks' fall menu?

In addition to the PSL and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Starbucks has brought back the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Drink, pumpkin scones, pumpkin cream cheese muffins, pumpkin loafs, and fox cake pops. As for new offerings, the retailer just unveiled the Apple Crisp Macchiato, which can be served iced and hot.

"Notes of apple and brown sugar come together with espresso, steamed milk and a caramelized spiced apple drizzle in the new Apple Crisp Macchiato," writes Starbucks on its website, describing the new autumn item. Sounds like a sweet treat we won't be able to resist.