Here's How to Recreate the Iconic White Lotus Hotel at Home

If you haven't been binge watching "The White Lotus," you may or may not be living under a rock. From the show's intriguing characters to its poignant social commentary and outstanding set design, we are hooked. The hotel's iconic decor, which heavily sports tropical prints, rich jewel tones, and woven textures like rattan, is our latest interior inspo, and we're definitely not alone. Viewers are buzzing about how to achieve this look at home, so it only felt logical to do a little product roundup.

Advertisement

Maybe you're just looking to dip your toes in these bold patterns, and aren't quite ready to fully commit. We totally hear you! In addition to furniture for purchase, we've also included a few rental pieces, so you can test out the look with super low commitment (don't worry, you can always buy them later). So here you have it — 20 obsession-worthy White Lotus hotel-inspired decor pieces.

This banana palm pattern combines pink, green, and cream in the most pleasing of ways. This couch makes a statement without being too loud.

We're swooning over these vibrant tones against the soft black background. This just might be the happiest chair ever.

Tropical headboards can be spotted everywhere in the White Lotus hotel. This plush, patterned upholstery gives us all the same feels.

Advertisement

The handcrafted rattan detail creates a truly one-of-a-kind piece. Score a set of two at a discounted price.

No one does wallpaper better than House of Hackney. This is just one of their many dreamy patterns.

This tropical throw pillow is great if you're looking for just a small pop of pattern. If you're looking for a little more, opt for the sheer curtains or sherpa fleece throw blanket in the same eye-catching design.

Brushed bronze perfectly glams up all the playful patterns.

Advertisement

This three-piece print is an ever so subtle way to bring nature into your home.

Teal and velvet are truly a match made in heaven.

The warm colors add a whole new dimension to this elegant line drawing.

Rattan might be having a moment, but it really is a true classic. We are very pro-rattan inside, outside, and everywhere in between. The curved headboard adds a whimsical softness to this detailed design.

Advertisement

We are all for mixing and matching Society6's vintage-inspired throw pillows.

Okay, we couldn't resist including another House of Hackney tropical wallpaper. This may just be the best accent wall ever.

The ocean blue color of this velvet sofa is beautifully rich without being overly vibrant.

This rattan stunner comes in tons of patterns and has a loveseat version if you're working with a smaller space.

Advertisement

Tropical meets watercolor with this gold-accented statement chair.

This floor lamp brings the same distinct midcentury modern vibes as the White Lotus property.

We simply can't get enough of these palm leaves. This rug will make your indoor or outdoor space instantly happier.

The vibrant red florals were a true hotel staple.

Can't help but finish our roundup off with just a little more rattan.