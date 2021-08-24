Here's How to Recreate the Iconic White Lotus Hotel at Home

By Erin Lassner August 24, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

If you haven't been binge watching "The White Lotus," you may or may not be living under a rock. From the show's intriguing characters to its poignant social commentary and outstanding set design, we are hooked. The hotel's iconic decor, which heavily sports tropical prints, rich jewel tones, and woven textures like rattan, is our latest interior inspo, and we're definitely not alone. Viewers are buzzing about how to achieve this look at home, so it only felt logical to do a little product roundup.

Maybe you're just looking to dip your toes in these bold patterns, and aren't quite ready to fully commit. We totally hear you! In addition to furniture for purchase, we've also included a few rental pieces, so you can test out the look with super low commitment (don't worry, you can always buy them later). So here you have it — 20 obsession-worthy White Lotus hotel-inspired decor pieces.

1. The Inside Modern Sofa, $1,839

This banana palm pattern combines pink, green, and cream in the most pleasing of ways. This couch makes a statement without being too loud.

2. Feather Tilden Chair, $33/month

We're swooning over these vibrant tones against the soft black background. This just might be the happiest chair ever.

3. Beachcrest Home Safety Harbor Upholstered Headboard, $399.99

Tropical headboards can be spotted everywhere in the White Lotus hotel. This plush, patterned upholstery gives us all the same feels.

4. Beachcrest Home Charette Armchair, $279.99

The handcrafted rattan detail creates a truly one-of-a-kind piece. Score a set of two at a discounted price.

5. House of Hackney Limerence Wallpaper, $298/roll

No one does wallpaper better than House of Hackney. This is just one of their many dreamy patterns.

6. Society6 Vintage Tropical Flora Throw Pillow by Chicca Besso, $29.99

This tropical throw pillow is great if you're looking for just a small pop of pattern. If you're looking for a little more, opt for the sheer curtains or sherpa fleece throw blanket in the same eye-catching design.

7. Feather Nicobar Table Lamp, $9/month

Brushed bronze perfectly glams up all the playful patterns.

8. Beachcrest Home Poetic Flora Set I by Olivia Rose, $83.99

This three-piece print is an ever so subtle way to bring nature into your home.

9. Castlery Adams Armchair, $499

Teal and velvet are truly a match made in heaven.

10. Feather Front Framed Print, $10/month

The warm colors add a whole new dimension to this elegant line drawing.

11. Anthropologie Pari Curved Rattan Bed (Queen), $1,798

Rattan might be having a moment, but it really is a true classic. We are very pro-rattan inside, outside, and everywhere in between. The curved headboard adds a whimsical softness to this detailed design.

12. Society6 Vintage Tropical Bird Flower Garden Throw Pillow by Art & Vintage & Love, $29.99

We are all for mixing and matching Society6's vintage-inspired throw pillows.

13. House of Hackney Paradisa Wallpaper, $298/roll

Okay, we couldn't resist including another House of Hackney tropical wallpaper. This may just be the best accent wall ever.

14. Feather Hewitt Sofa, $54/month

The ocean blue color of this velvet sofa is beautifully rich without being overly vibrant.

15. Bayou Breeze Keiper Square Arm Sofa, $1,339.99

This rattan stunner comes in tons of patterns and has a loveseat version if you're working with a smaller space.

16. Bay Isle Home Cedarville Tufted Barrel Chair, $255.99

Tropical meets watercolor with this gold-accented statement chair.

17. Feather Cassowary Floor Lamp, $10/month

This floor lamp brings the same distinct midcentury modern vibes as the White Lotus property.

18. Dream Decor Rugs Gelato Tropical Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug (5'3" x 7'6"), $123.99

We simply can't get enough of these palm leaves. This rug will make your indoor or outdoor space instantly happier.

19. Society6 Hibiscus Floral Credenza by Andrea Muller, $519.19

The vibrant red florals were a true hotel staple.

20. Castlery Mico Coffee Table, $459

Can't help but finish our roundup off with just a little more rattan.

