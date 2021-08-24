P.F. Candle Co.'s Seasonal Line Has Arrived With a Brand New Scent

Candle lovers, rejoice! Fall is almost upon us, which means that fan-favorite P.F. Candle Co. is coming out with its seasonal scents. Last year, the brand added Smoky Cinnamon to its lineup including the classic Spruce and Spiced Pumpkin scents — but this year, P.F. is shaking things up a bit.

Vanilla & Ghost Pepper is the candle fragrance that will be joining Spruce and Spiced Pumpkin during the winter and fall 2021 seasons. Inspired by the Southwest, this limited-edition aroma pairs tonka bean, cedar, and cinnamon with the unexpected piquant black pepper and desert primrose. Of course, there's also a spicy hint of ghost pepper in there.

"Reminiscent of winters spent in a cozy lodge — adobe walls, exposed wooden beams, sunsets in the high desert — Vanilla & Ghost Pepper is rustic and warm, with a touch of Southwest spice," writes P.F. Candle Co., adding that the new candle is as inviting as your favorite winter blanket. Yes, please!

On the P.F. Candle Co. website, the new 7.2-ounce seasonal candle can be purchased for $20 alongside beloved favorites Spiced Pumpkin and Spruce (which also, respectively, cost $20). All three candles can be purchased in a discounted bundle for $50 ($10 off), making it a stellar gift set for the candle lover in your life (or just for yourself!).

What do P.F. Candle Co.'s Spruce and Spiced Pumpkin smell like?

Spiced Pumpkin features notes of nutmeg, pumpkin, brown sugar, and cinnamon. It's essentially a sophisticated pumpkin spice latte, but in candle form, and it's perfect for helping you transition your home from summer to fall.

As for Spruce, you can expect it to smell like snow powder, cedarwood, citrus, and blue spruce. Picture lush green trees in a snowy forest. This earthy scent is ideal for those who want to bring the outdoors in during the coming months.