This Clever Trick Will Keep Sticky Substances From Clinging to Spoons

From tea to yogurt, so many foods are tastier with honey. But if you frequently use the sweet condiment, you know how sticky and messy it can be. This is especially frustrating when using a spoon to scoop it up, as honey tends to stick like glue.

Advertisement

If this sounds familiar, you'll be happy to know that there's an easy fix. As TikTok user @stoveandgarden shows us in a recent video, using a lightly oiled spoon will prevent the honey from sticking. The oil creates a barrier between the spoon and honey, allowing the honey to slide right off.

You also don't need a lot of oil to grease the spoon. In fact, it's best to use as little as possible, especially if your recipe or dish doesn't call for oil to begin with. It's also a good idea to use an oil with a neutral flavor, like canola or grapeseed oil. Other options (like olive oil) have stronger flavors, which can alter the finished flavor of your dish.

The hack is particularly useful if you need to use a larger amount of honey in a recipe (think: honey meat marinades or naturally-sweetened baked goods). Simply grease a measuring cup before adding the honey, just as you would with a spoon. Done and done.

Finally, you can use this trick for ingredients other than honey. A light layer of grease can prevent other sticky substances — like maple syrup, molasses, agave nectar, peanut butter, and simple syrup — from sticking to spoons and measuring cups.

Other hacks to make cooking and baking easier:

Honestly, you can never have too many food hacks in your repertoire. Here are some of our favorites:

We hope you find these tricks as useful as we do.