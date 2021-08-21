Everyone's Favorite Keto Cookie Brand Released a New Treat

If you haven't yet heard of HighKey Mini Cookies, let us give you the rundown. These treats are gluten free, keto friendly, diabetic friendly, grain free, low carb, high protein, and, due to their cult-favorite status, word is that the cookies are also delicious. Plus, Costco sells them for a great price, and they're also known as the best-selling chocolate chip cookie on Amazon.

Because of all the amazing details we've heard about HighKey Mini Cookies, we're now excited to try the retailer's latest offering: Mini Bites in a birthday cake flavor. Now, get ready, because this food sounds too good to be true.

"HighKey's new Mini Bites are shaking up the baked goods aisle with soft, ready-to-eat, low-sugar, and low-carb muffin bites," reads the brand's press release. "Baked to perfection, the fluffy muffins are made from almond flour and have less than one gram of sugar, four grams of protein, and two grams of net carbs per serving." Plus, the Mini Bites are gluten free, keto friendly, and use no artificial flavors or colors.

Overall, HighKey's mission is to remove 10 million pounds of sugar from the American diet with its low-sugar offerings. Instead of ordinary sugar, the brand actually uses naturally derived sweeteners like monk fruit, stevia, allulose, and erythritol, so what you end up with is a treat that still tastes good even though it's not chock full of sugar and carbs.

For $13.97, a 6.65-ounce bag of Mini Bites is available on the HighKey website and on Amazon.

What other products does HighKey sell?