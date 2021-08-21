FastPasses at Disney Theme Parks Are Changing in a Big Way

It's time to say goodbye to free FastPasses and hello to the new Disney Genie service. According to Disney Parks Blog, this fall, both Disneyland and Disney World will be retiring the FastPass, FastPass+, and Disney MaxPass offerings in favor of Disney Genie, a complimentary digital offering that will help you plan your day at the theme parks.

Advertisement

Featuring tips and a personalized itinerary that will help guide you through Disney's parks, Disney Genie can be found on both the Disneyland and My Disney Experience apps. It also displays forecasted wait times, virtual queues, a virtual assistant, and mobile food ordering.

What are FastPasses being replaced with?

Now, for the bad news: Instead of FastPasses, Disney is offering two new services that you will have to pay for. First up is Disney Genie+, which charges $15 per ticket per day for you to use the Lightning Lane entrance — the new FastPass queue — at the next available time. At Disney World, this same service will cost $20 per ticket per day. Throughout your day in the parks, you'll be able to make one selection at a time.

Instead of using Disney Genie+, you can also pay to use the Lightning Lane at two attractions per day. This offering is subject to availability and prices will vary based on the theme park, attraction, and date you're visiting.

"While the FastPass, FastPass+ and Disney MaxPass services will be retired, we're incredibly excited about the flexibility and choices Disney Genie service provides," states the Disney Parks Blog. "You can choose from all of our new options, a mix of them, or none at all, and continue to have a great experience no matter how you decide to plan your best Disney day."

What is happening to the Disability Access Service (DAS)?

Disney Parks Blog states that enhancements are being made to the company's DAS program. There will be new options to enroll in the program, pre-arrival, and participants will be able to select their desired attractions in the Disney Genie app. For more information on accomodations for guests with disabilities, you can visit the Disneyland page here and Disney World page here.