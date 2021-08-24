The 2021 Etsy Design Awards Winners Are Seriously Stunning

After weeks of deliberation, the winners of the third annual Etsy Design Awards have finally been announced. Taking grand prize is Candice Luter Art + Interiors for the 'Glissando' mirror. The Foldable Clutch by lara kazis, Terje Ekstrom Chairs by Catch My Drift Vintage, and the Stained Glass Bouquet by Glas & Glas won second place, third place, and the people's pick award, respectively.

Learn more about each of the winners below, and shop the products here!

Self-taught artist Candice Luter has won $20,000 and a spot in an Etsy TV ad for her Glissando mirror, a circular piece with a river of hand-gilded gold or silver coursing through it. Leanne Ford describes the functional art piece as "a new and fresh take on something so classic."

Handbag designer Larissa Hildmann, based in Germany, scored a $15,000 prize for her Foldable Clutch, which draws inspiration from origami. The leather bag can be configured as a clutch or a cross-body purse.

The husband-wife duo behind Catch My Drift Vintage, which sells midcentury and postmodern furnishings, won $10,000 for this '80s-era tubular chair by Norwegian designer Terje Ekstrom.

Belgium-based glass artist Noor Springael of Glas & Glas won $5,000 for her stained-glass flowers, earning the most votes in the crowd-sourced part of the Etsy competition. "People here still mostly think of church windows when thinking of stained glass," she said in a statement. "Making small, easy-to-integrate glass objects is my way to show the world that there's so much more to stained glass."