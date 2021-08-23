Farrow & Ball's 2022 Color Trend Predictions Are All About Comfort

When it comes to color trends for 2022, British paint and wallpaper company Farrow & Ball predicts that we're going to stick to the simple and the familiar — colors that make us feel comfortable.

"There is something inherently human in the colours that we are attracted to for 2022, as well as in the way we use them," Joa Studholme, Farrow and Ball's color curator, said in a statement.

For the 2022 palette of five trending colors, Studholme has pulled inspiration from folk art and craftsmanship, looking to "extol the virtues of a simple life." She's also made sure each of the five hues work together, making it easy to incorporate a combination of them into the home.

"They are an eclectic mix of the pure and the humble that evokes the warmth and harmony of a more innocent age while celebrating life today," said Studholme. "Function goes hand in hand with ornament, using colours and finishes in unusual ways to celebrate the principles of utility, kindness, and honesty."

Discover the five Farrow & Ball colors that are going to be big in 2022 below.

The sunny Babouche brings cheerfulness into the home (or to its exterior) without being too overpowering.

A classic white wall is always a good idea. Farrow & Ball also suggests trying something new with School House White: using it to paint the floor.

The perfect non-neutral neutral, Breakfast Room Green is subtle enough to be used as a backdrop, but saturated enough to also stand alone as a wall color.

Versatility is the name of the game with Stone Blue. It can easily be incorporated into any style, from country-chic to modern maximalist.

Perhaps the boldest color in this palette, Incarnadine is a deep red that can be used to moody effect in a darker room, or as a bright pop if paired with white furnishings and decor.