Terrain's Fall Finds Are Perfect for Cozy Outdoor Nights

If the change of the seasons is something you're looking forward to, we totally get it. The opportunity to switch out decor and get into a comfy fall mood is exactly what you need sometimes.

We're looking forward to chilly but cozy nights outside — dinners with loved ones, conversations around the fire pit, catch-up sessions over hot cocoa. And your decor can really help set the fall vibes.

Terrain's fall collection features plenty of essentials, from serving bowls to bud vases. Whether you need that last little element to tie your tablescape together, or you want to invest in more outdoor decor, there's something for everyone.

Check out some of our faves below.

Dried florals are in right now and they're a perfect addition to your fall tablescape. Plus, it's easy to find a place to display them all year round.

Make everyone feel special by lying this lovely place card down on their spot at the table. Keep them all in one place for next year, too.

We love the rustic look, especially during cooler months. Grab a few salad plates to complete your cozy, intimate meal.

If you're a candlestick lover, this dish is for you. It's got a weathered, antique look that fits into any tablescape aesthetic.

Throw in some more amber tones with these bud vases, which work with anything from fresh blooms to dried florals.

Of course, there are plenty of fall-related items you might expect to see — like this pumpkin gem. It's a chic take on a classic staple, and perfect for placing some greenery.

If you're in the mood to splurge, we suggest these classy brass lanterns. They'll really set the mood for that cozy fall gathering.

Even your serving dishes can become part of the table's aesthetic. Just take this chic serving bowl, for instance.