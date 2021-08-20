This Popular Pattern Isn't Going Anywhere, According to 1stdibs

Once upon a time, Miranda Priestly might have pooh-poohed florals for spring, but as it turns out, the old-school pattern is here to stay. According to art and decor marketplace 1stdibs, there has been a 60% increase in searches for "floral sofas" over the past year (specifically from January through July 2021, compared to the same time period last year).

But it's not just about bringing back the '90s-era shabby-chic look in its entirety. For instance, you can incorporate floral-patterned sofas into more modern spaces, or you can upholster a sofa with a modern silhouette and a floral fabric. As with everything in life, balance is key.

For the former option, look to furniture company Joybird's new collaboration with Bari J. Ackerman for inspiration. The Midnight Fleur Preston Sofa certainly has retro vibes, but an all-white minimalist setting keeps the sofa from overwhelming with its pattern.

For a more vintage look, check out this ISA Bergamo Sofa, currently for sale via 1stdibs. Dating back to the 1950s, the sofa has a dramatic midcentury shape with a vintage floral pattern. Would this be perfect for a grandmillennial-style living room? You bet it would.

If you're not quite ready to go big and bold, you could always ease your way into the look, starting with throw pillows and maybe graduating to a floral armchair. The Inside's Cocktail Chair in a CW Stockwell pattern is bold and energizing.

Even Drew Barrymore's Walmart line features an eye-catching loveseat.

Or you start with something less permanent, like a peel-and-stick wallpaper. In any case, it looks like florals are not going anywhere soon — sorry, Miranda!