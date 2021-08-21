How to Make Spaghetti Without Using a Stovetop, per This Genius Hack

When it comes to classic and comforting meals, you truly can't go wrong with spaghetti. The catch? Making spaghetti often requires quite a few pots and pans, especially if you make the tomato sauce from scratch. Enter oven-baked spaghetti, a glorious one-dish recipe that's gone viral on TikTok.

Advertisement

In a popular TikTok video, user @FoodDolls shows us how to make spaghetti without using multiple pots or boiling the pasta. First, they add the spaghetti noodles, pasta sauce, spices, sliced onion, minced garlic, and olive oil in a casserole dish. Next, they top it off with water to help the pasta cook, then mix the ingredients until combined. After baking the dish for 45 minutes, they add a layer of shredded cheese and bake the dish for another 15 to 20 minutes until the cheese is melted and gooey.

One might argue that this method is ​so​ not the traditional way of cooking spaghetti. And while this is true, the technique is more about the convenience and fun of actually making spaghetti in the oven. Plus, if you need to save precious stovetop space to cook other dishes, this recipe can definitely come in handy. The same goes if you're simply short on clean pots or pans; it happens to the best of us!

What to add to oven-baked spaghetti:

Since the spaghetti in @FoodDolls' TikTok video is super simple, it doubles as the perfect canvas for other ingredients. Tasty ideas include:

Sliced olives



Diced bell peppers

Pesto

Hot pepper flakes

Chicken or beef broth (instead of water)

Melted butter (instead of olive oil)

Fresh herbs, like basil or oregano

You can also add cooked meat, like ground beef or sliced sausage, to the finished dish.