How to Make Spaghetti Without Using a Stovetop, per This Genius Hack

When it comes to classic and comforting meals, you truly can't go wrong with spaghetti. The catch? Making spaghetti often requires quite a few pots and pans, especially if you make the tomato sauce from scratch. Enter oven-baked spaghetti, a glorious one-dish recipe that's gone viral on TikTok.
In a popular TikTok video, user @FoodDolls shows us how to make spaghetti without using multiple pots or boiling the pasta. First, they add the spaghetti noodles, pasta sauce, spices, sliced onion, minced garlic, and olive oil in a casserole dish. Next, they top it off with water to help the pasta cook, then mix the ingredients until combined. After baking the dish for 45 minutes, they add a layer of shredded cheese and bake the dish for another 15 to 20 minutes until the cheese is melted and gooey.
One might argue that this method is so not the traditional way of cooking spaghetti. And while this is true, the technique is more about the convenience and fun of actually making spaghetti in the oven. Plus, if you need to save precious stovetop space to cook other dishes, this recipe can definitely come in handy. The same goes if you're simply short on clean pots or pans; it happens to the best of us!
What to add to oven-baked spaghetti:
Since the spaghetti in @FoodDolls' TikTok video is super simple, it doubles as the perfect canvas for other ingredients. Tasty ideas include:
- Sliced olives
- Diced bell peppers
- Pesto
- Hot pepper flakes
- Chicken or beef broth (instead of water)
- Melted butter (instead of olive oil)
- Fresh herbs, like basil or oregano
You can also add cooked meat, like ground beef or sliced sausage, to the finished dish.
Kirsten Nunez is a journalist and author focusing on food, health, and DIY. In May 2014, she published a craft book, "Studs & Pearls: 30 Creative Projects for Customized Fashion." Her work has appeared on eHow, PopSugar, Shape, VegNews, and more. She lives in Beacon, New York.