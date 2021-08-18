Hadiya Williams' Wallpaper Collection Should Be on Your Radar

Is this wallpaper collection one of the best of the year? We think it might be.

Designer and artist Hadiya Williams — who runs Black Pepper Paperie Co., a mixed media studio in Washington, D.C. — has just launched a collaboration with Wall Pops! called The Black Pepper Method. The collection of peel-and-stick wallpaper includes two graphic prints inspired by Williams' familial and cultural history.

"The Great Migration is a large part of my family's story," Williams said in a statement for the brand. "This particular collection was inspired by that movement and migration."

The bold patterns — which come in three colors — have a delightfully retro vibe, akin to midcentury modern decor.

Shift is a seemingly abstract pattern, but upon closer examination, you'll realize the forms are actually the shape of a ceramic comb that Williams made herself. Traverse has a hand-painted pattern of squares and rectangles that recall an abstract mosaic.

"The lineal artwork of Black Pepper Paperie Co. is inspired by the relationship between history, memory, ritual, Black culture, and Black people across the diaspora," Williams writes in an artist statement on her website. "To define lineal is to speak of something in a direct line of descent or ancestry; relating to or consisting of lines. All of my work is a form of improv which is centered around meditation, movement, and memory."

Ready to incorporate this peel-and-stick wallpaper in your own home? Take a peek at the patterns below, and shop the full collection here.

