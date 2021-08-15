This Hilarious TikTok Hack Will Save You So Much Money on Wallpaper

It's no secret that home decor can cost a pretty penny, especially when you have multiple rooms to adorn. That's why we're always on the hunt for money-saving home hacks, from IKEA projects to cleaning tricks. Most recently, we discovered a TikTok hack for saving money on wallpaper, and honestly — it's both brilliant and hilarious.

In a TikTok video, user @frankiefictitious demonstrates the hack. They applied segments of wallpaper to several walls, rather than completely covering them. The pieces are also positioned ​around​ where furniture will be placed, so that there are large and intentional gaps.

As you can imagine, without furniture, the wallpaper job looks questionable at best. But once @frankiefictitious adds their furniture (like a beautiful round bed and dressers), the wallpaper job goes from drab to fab. Better yet, you can't even tell that there are enormous gaps of naked walls behind the furniture. Ha!

Needless to say, this is one of those hacks that's funny, yet clever. As one commenter noted, "Think about it, when you move or wanna change it up, you barely have to remove any wallpaper. It's genius." Plus, if you happen to be lusting over an expensive wallpaper, this is an excellent hack for using it in your home in a more affordable way.

It's worth noting that this trick requires some careful planning. Not only will you have to consider the size and shape of each piece of furniture, but you'll have to confirm the placement too. This is key for determining how much wallpaper you actually need, plus where to leave the gaps.

But once you've got that out of the way, it's smooth sailing from there. What's more, the money that you'll save on all that wallpaper can be put toward other decor items.

