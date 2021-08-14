This NYC Apartment With Bizarre Walls Looks Like "A Horror Game"

There are many apartments and homes out there that make us question reality — such as the building with "indoor balconies" or the Airbnb with an abandoned mall in its basement. Now, we have another one of these residences on our radar, and it's an apartment in New York City that is basically a maze. Prepare to be confused.

Thanks to @rentnewyork, we now know what it looks like when an apartment is designed to make your head hurt. In a tour around the place, you'll immediately notice that this space is filled with excess walls, many of which are slanted at odd, disorienting angles. "Why have nine walls when you [can] have 37!" commented one viewer. "Why is it shaped like a horror game?" asked someone else.

"Someone said they wanted 'a cute apartment,' and the designer heard 'acute apartment,'" joked a commenter. In this same vein, another observer quipped that you'd need triangle-shaped furniture to furnish these rooms with way too many corners. Honestly, we're not even sure if furniture designed to fit in corners would work in this apartment — the angles really are quite sharp!

The @rentnewyork TikTok adds that this is an actual apartment that was recently for sale, and In The Know found the exact listing. The dwelling is located in Washington Heights and rent is $2,950 per month. As of August 14, it has been taken off the market (and it was only there for five days before someone snatched it up).

Though we don't know how someone would go about navigating this apartment (especially at night), we admit that decorating the place could be a fun interior design challenge. Now, we're curious what the apartment will look like once it's filled with furniture — will that make all the angles and walls less nausea-inducing?