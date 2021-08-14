There's a New Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate Flavor

Swiss Miss is a classic for a reason. Whenever we're craving a cup of cocoa — especially during the fall and winter months — we know we can depend on the brand. Even if we're looking for a more unique twist on cocoa, Swiss Miss has got it covered with various chocolate, peppermint, and pumpkin spice flavors. However, the brand's latest release may take the cake.

According to Best Products, Swiss Miss just launched a new salted caramel hot cocoa mix. "Combining chocolatey cocoa and smooth caramel flavor, this Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix creates a rich, indulgent taste to sip and savor," reads the product's description on the Target website. There, an eight-pack can be purchased for $2.79.

While we love salted caramel during colder months, we also won't say no to this flavor at any time of the year. In particular, we imagine that the Swiss Miss salted caramel cocoa would taste great with ice, making it perfect for a hot summer day.

In addition to Target, Swiss Miss' new hot chocolate can be purchased at Walmart, where you can get an eight-pack box for $3.80. Various retailers on Amazon are also sporting the item, which is being sold for at least $9.58.

How to make a salted caramel hot chocolate at home:

If you can't find the Swiss Miss salted caramel cocoa mix anywhere near you, have no fear! Cooking Classy has a recipe that is sure to delight your taste buds. It takes 25 minutes to make and requires only four ingredients: milk, bittersweet chocolate, caramel sauce, and marshmallows or whipped cream.

For the caramel sauce, you can use store-bought or make it at home. Cooking Classy's recipe for homemade caramel sauce can be found here. This recipe also takes 25 minutes to whip up and features five ingredients: sugar, water, salted butter, heavy cream, and sea salt. If you have extra leftover, it can also be stored in the refrigerator for later use.