Jonathan Adler x Ruggable's Collection Embraces Bold Colors

Need to freshen things up without committing to a huge project? We recommend one simple, but impactful change: getting a new rug.

If you're not afraid of some maximalist vibes here and there, you'll be glad to hear that designer, potter, and author Jonathan Adler has teamed up with Rugggable. The new collection features bold prints and saturated hues that could give your space a much-needed burst of color.

"My main inspiration is nature and that's emblematic of my approach to creativity," Adler said in a video for the collection.

All six of the designs are sure to brighten up your room, whether you pick a piece for the bedroom or your home office.

"A lot of people are afraid to have patterned or colorful rugs, but I'm here to tell you that you need one," Adler says. "You can thank me later."

And there's an added bonus. The Ruggable products are machine washable, making them easy to maintain if you have a busy home.

Scroll through a few highlights below and check out the full collection here.

