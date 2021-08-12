These Are the Dorm Room Items Trending on Pinterest

Back-to-school season has begun, and for many college students, that means ​finally​ returning to independent living in dorms and apartments both on- and off-campus. Just in time for the dorm decorating rush, Pinterest shared some of the biggest trends for student-style living spaces. Pinterest identified them by looking at searches during June to July of 2021 compared to the same time frame during 2020 (based on global data).

In terms of color, students are going bright and bold. Searches for "pink dorm room aesthetic," "green dorm room ideas," and "light blue dorm room ideas" have increased 22x, 8x, and 7x, respectively. Even if you can't paint the ugly off-white cinderblock walls of a dorm, there are plenty of ways to incorporate color into your space, from wall hangings to peel-and-stick wallpaper to eye-catching bedding.

Another big trend is nature-inspired decor: Searches for "earthy dorm room ideas" are up 22x, and searches for "dorm room ideas plants" are up 7x. If you don't have a green thumb, there are plenty of faux plants out there that'll still create that leafy aesthetic.

And, finally, given that dorms are not known for being the most spacious accommodations, students are searching for "dorm organization hacks" 16x more than usual. Thankfully, after a year of creating multipurpose spaces at home, it'll be a cinch to organize a dorm room.

Along those lines, college-aged Pinterest users are shopping for plenty of dorm decor and organizational tools on the social media platform. Here are the top products they're buying.

