Disneyland Is Bringing Back a Much-Loved Dining Experience

If you're looking to create a few more magical memories before summer ends, you're in luck. Recently, Disneyland announced that Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures is coming back on August 26. Dreams really do come true!

Advertisement

The fan-favorite experience allows you to enjoy a three-course breakfast with iconic Disney princesses at Napa Rose, a restaurant in Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. It includes a photo opportunity with the iconic princesses themselves, along with themed activities like story time with Belle or warrior pose lessons with Mulan.

The breakfast itself includes three enchanting courses: appetizers, main entrées, and desserts. Appetizers include fare like berries, chia, and granola parfait with tropical fruits, and ham and cheese sandwiches with cranberry cream cheese.

For the main course, grownups can choose from options like scrambled eggs, veggies, and artisan turkey sausages, along with meats like braised short ribs. Kids can pick from dishes like mac n' cheese and princess waffles. (So fun!)

As for the magical dessert menu? Napa Rose offers sweet treats like seashell macarons and chocolate princess cake pops for the ultimate royal dining experience.

Bookings for the breakfast experience are currently open. To learn more, visit the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures page on Disneyland's website.

Other open character dining experiences at Disneyland:

Disneyland character dining is available at two other locations. Mickey's Tales of Adventure Breakfast Buffet and Minnie & Friends Breakfast are back and open for bookings.

Which character dining experiences are not open?

Currently, character dining at Goofy's Kitchen (Disneyland Hotel) and Donald Duck's Seaside Breakfast and Brunch at Disney's PCH Grill (Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel) are not available.

However, Goofy's Kitchen will be open for dining on August 18. The Disneyland blog notes that Goofy and friends won't be hosting on reopening day, but that they'll be back soon enough.