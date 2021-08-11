This Brilliant Kitchen Hack Keeps Bananas Fresh for Longer

Bananas are not always the most fun fruit to keep around. After bringing them home from the grocery store, most times, this fruit turns brown and sad in the blink of an eye — before you even get a chance to use it! However, there is a way to combat this kitchen dilemma.

On TikTok, user @lilsipper_official revealed a hack for keeping bananas fresh for longer. To start, all you have to do is freeze the entire banana, which is an especially great idea if you love smoothies and know you won't be using the fruit anytime soon. Once it's completely frozen, run the banana under hot water, carefully slice it, peel off the skin (this can be composted!), and then use the banana for whatever your heart desires.

Yes, you could also cut up the banana and freeze it in an airtight container, but that requires more prep work. Also, if you're not careful and end up opening the container multiple times, the bananas can get freezer burn, and no one wants that.

What can frozen bananas be used for?

There is so much you can do with a frozen banana. First of all, smoothies and frozen bananas are a match made in heaven because, as long as your blender is powerful enough, you don't have to wait for the banana to defrost. Just blend the frozen banana with the rest of your ingredients. The same goes for one-ingredient banana ice cream — all you have to do is blend the banana for a frosty treat and add whatever toppings suit your mood.

If you'd rather use the banana for baking breads, cakes, muffins, and more, you can! Simply allow the banana to defrost in the fridge or in a safe spot at room temperature. Then, once it's un-frozen, you can use it for your favorite banana recipe.