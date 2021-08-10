Long-time fans of house remodeling shows, gather around. There's a new series in town that's sure to satisfy your watch party needs.
HGTV has officially premiered Cheap Old Houses, a 10-episode show based on the wildly popular Instagram account of the same name. Cheap Old Houses basically showcases eye-catching structures going for unbelievably low prices — everywhere from Virginia to South Carolina. The show is just another way to explore properties like these.
"Viewers will follow Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein as they explore small towns and cities in search of the perfect old homes to share with their 1.6 million followers," an HGTV article explains. "They'll go through the antique spaces, uncovering special architectural features as well as historically significant pieces that may be considered valuable today."
During each episode, they'll choose one home to feature on their Instagram account. But that's not all. The duo will also tour a "Saved Old Home" each time — basically a space that's already been on the duo's IG feed. You can peek inside to see how it's been revitalized.
Reagan in Peoria, Illinois, for example, found a 1908 Tudor home for $119,000. Yup, you read that correctly. Elizabeth and Ethan get the scoop on how Reagan has transformed the home.
As their Instagram bio proudly states, Elizabeth and Ethan are "dedicated to the discovery of magical places," so there's sure to be lots in store for lovers of charming properties. New episodes premiere each week and you can find out more here.
Eva is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers trends, news, and makers for Hunker. Her writing has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Bustle, KCET and more. She is a proud bookworm and organizes her books by color.