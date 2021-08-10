There's Now a Willy Wonka Hotel Room With Lickable Wallpaper

In honor of the ​Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory​ movie's 50th U.K. anniversary on August 12, something special has been created. At the chocolate-themed Chocolate Box Hotel located in Bournemouth, a town in Dorset, England, a Willy Wonka hotel room has been designed in collaboration with hotel reservation platform LateRooms.

Now, you might imagine that a Willy Wonka hotel room simply looks like a candy-colored movie set, but it's so much more. LateRooms reports that the space will have lickable wallpaper in fruity flavors, which will be replaced between visits. You can even get your Augustus Gloop on with a chocolate-filled bath for an extra £150 (about $208). To complete the experience, the room comes equipped with chocolate-scented toiletries.

The hotel residence will also have a chocolate fountain (plus marshmallows and dipping fruit), various sweets, jars of Gobstoppers, and complimentary drinks like hot cocoa. Fortunately, all edible treats are unlimited and free of charge, so your sweet tooth will definitely be sustained during your stay.

For £200 (about $277) per night, a single person or couple can enjoy the Willy Wonka room. With a golden ticket room key, you'll have access to all the amenities above along with a king-size memory foam bed with Egyptian cotton bedding, and luxurious robes and slippers inspired by Willy Wonka's blazer.

If you're able to safely travel to England, or live there already, and are interested in booking this room for yourself, you can register for updates here. And if you do end up getting to stay in the room, just to be safe, make sure you don't behave like a rotten egg (we're looking at you, Veruca Salt!).