Starbucks Changed Its Face Mask Policy

Following in the footsteps of companies like Disney World and Disneyland, Starbucks has updated its face mask policy. ​Food & Wine​ reports that, in accordance with current CDC guidelines, the coffee chain is now recommending that all customers wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status. Depending on local regulations, Starbucks might even ​require​ customers to wear masks while in its stores.

As of August 2, Starbucks added, "Starting August 5, all company-operated store partners are required, regardless of vaccination status, to wear facial coverings while on shift." (The term "partners" is referring to all Starbucks employees.)

What are the CDC's current guidelines?

According to the CDC, for those who are fully vaccinated, "To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission." To see the level of transmission in your community, the CDC has a map here.

You should also be checking your local guidelines to ensure that you are doing the best you can to prevent the spread of the Delta variant. For this information, you can check your area's department of public health website.

Even if you've been fully vaccinated, the CDC reports that you must wear a mask over both your nose and mouth on public transportation. This includes buses, trains, and planes, and applies when you are traveling within, into, or out of the United States. You must follow this rule even while you are indoors at a transportation hub like an airport.

If you find out that you've been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the CDC advises, "You should get tested three to five days after your exposure, even if you don't have symptoms. You should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative." If your test result is positive, you should isolate for 10 days.

Continuing to manage COVID-19 will only be possible if we all work together and follow these guidelines.