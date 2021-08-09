This Popular Salty-Sweet Snack Is Back at Costco

Trail mix may be delicious, but sometimes, we just need something a little more decadent to satisfy our taste buds. Enter Hoody's Peanut Butter Chocolate Mix, a fan-favorite snack that's back in stock at Costco.

Recently, Instagram user @costcobuys shared a video of the product at their local warehouse. According to the caption, the mix features a blend of "Reese's Pieces, peanut butter cups, peanuts, peanut butter chips, dark chocolate chips, and peanut butter pretzels." BRB, drooling.

It also comes with a price tag of just $8.99, which is pretty impressive considering the tub contains 44 ounces (nearly three pounds) of crunchy, salty-sweet goodness.

Currently, the peanut butter chocolate mix is not available on Costco's website. If you'd like to buy it in person, check with your local warehouse before heading to the store. You can also make it yourself by buying the ingredients separately, tossing them together in a bowl, and then storing the mix in a container for whenever you need a quick snack.

How to use Hoody's Peanut Butter Chocolate Mix:

Of course, the simplest way to use the mix is to eat it by the handful. But if you're in the mood to experiment, you can also try the following ideas:

Toss the mix with granola and dried fruit for a customized trail mix

Fold it into ice cream or yogurt

Crush the mix and fold it into cookie dough

Sprinkle it on cake, cupcakes, oatmeal, or cereal

Top pancakes or waffles with the mix (or add it to the batter)



No matter how you eat it, the mix will be sure to hit the spot.

Other Hoody's products at Costco:

Along with the peanut butter chocolate mix, other Hoody's snacks are sold at Costco. This includes:

The exact selection may vary depending on your location.