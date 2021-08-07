Young Homeowners Are Planning to Take on This Project in 2021

Thanks to the real estate market being a ball of chaos, many new homeowners aren't able to find a dream home that's ready for them to move into. As a result, buyers are taking on home renovation projects, but we didn't know exactly ​how many​ people were willingly doing this ... until now.

According to Bank of America's 2021 Homebuyer Insights Report, 65% of younger generations age 18 to 43 are hoping to renovate or remodel their homes in 2021. On the other hand, only 22% of older generations (57 to 75 years old) are planning to do the same. Interestingly, 42% of homebuyers are actually looking to purchase a fixer-upper, and this is especially the case for young people who want to build equity.

But, where exactly are young homeowners getting the money to make these renovations happen? The survey reports that 52% of people in this category have utilized home equity lines of credit to make home improvements. Using the same lines of credit, 27% of people have bought a car and 14% have paid for tuition.

As for how new homeowners are remodeling their homes, Bank of America's report states that 50% of participants learned how to complete DIY projects using online videos. By watching home TV shows, 39% were able to do the same.

Sustainability is a subject that is particularly important to young homebuyers. When it comes to installing solar panels, 51% of this group is interested — compared with 33% of older generations. Only 36% of the latter is intent on renovating to have energy-efficient appliances, while 48% of younger generations want to make these eco-friendly improvements.

Overall, 67% of survey respondents revealed that they are making improvements to enjoy their home. Alternatively, 33% of this group is remodeling or renovating to simply increase the value of their home. Yet, no matter what your reasons are for renovating, one thing is for sure: If you've bought a home with plans to renovate it in 2021, you definitely aren't alone.